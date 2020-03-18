(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of six additional positive cases of COVID-19 among Iowans tested. That gives the state a total of 29 positive cases. I-D-P-H says three news cases are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas Counties. A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain is joining its counterpart in adjusting its store hours. Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman says stores will be open eight a-m to eight p-m seven days a week. The new hours start today (Wednesday). Gayman says the shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the stores and restock the highest demand items. Gayman says the Hy-Vee convenience store hours will stay the same. There are pictures all over social media of store shelves where toilet paper and other items should be -- but they are empty. Gayman says that's not because there is a shortage as she says they are not experiencing any supply issues. The Boone-based Fareway grocery store chain is also making adjustments to its operating hours.
(Undated) -- The U-S-D-A has issued a waiver to the state, allowing Iowa schools that are closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak to continue serving free meals to low-income students -- on a grab-and-go basis. The Sioux City Community School District plans to set up 16 different pick-up sites for distributing meals. Superintendent Paul Gausman (GOWS-min) says they won't have direct human-to-human contact and they won't allow anyone to stay and eat the food. Iowa schools are not required to do this, but the U-S-D-A has given them the option to do so. Gausman expects to start distributing meals in Sioux City this week. According to the Iowa Department of Education, 43 percent of Iowa K-through-12 students qualified for a free- or reduced-price lunch at school last year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities in Polk County say the discovery of human remains is being investigated. The Polk County Medical Examiner is working with detectives to identify the remains. A 9-1-1 caller said their grandchildren had been playing in a dirt mound on private property when they found what appeared to be bones. The sheriff’s office says those remains appear to be pretty old.