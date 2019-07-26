(Story City, IA) -- A middle school counselor has resigned amid accusations he tried to solicit an inappropriate relationship with a student. No charges have been filed against Michael Oleson and he denies trying to have a romantic relationship with the student. Oleson's teaching license will be suspended for three years. Investigators say he communicated with the victim through social media about his desire to have physical contact with her.
(Washington, DC) -- A prescription drug compromise bill co-sponsored by U-S Senator Chuck Grassley has cleared one hurdle but still faces an uncertain future. The Senate finance committee advanced the measure Thursday which would put a dollar limit on out-of-pocket costs faces by senior citizens with high medication bills. It would also require drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they raise prices faster than inflation. Republican resistance could mean trouble for the bill when it reaches the floor.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The U-S Department of Justice says an Iowan made several threatening phone calls to an international Jewish organization based in New York. Thirty-one-year-old Garrett Kelsey of Cedar Rapids was charged Tuesday with interstate transmission of threats to injure a person. The U-S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York cites at least one phone call, a profane voice-mail message, and emails to the Victim Organization. Federal investigators say Kelsey has admitted making the threats.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police say two men died in a backyard swimming pool earlier this week when one of them tried to save the other. Both 60-year-old Mark Anderson and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson were teachers and friends, but weren't related. Surveillance video shows Ken Anderson struggling in the water before Mark Anderson tried to rescue him. A third friend found the men Monday night.