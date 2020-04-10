(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri health officials say there are now three-thousand-539 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll has reached 77. The Department of Health and Senior Services released the latest numbers – which increased from Wednesday's number of three-thousand-327 cases and 58 deaths.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri legislative leaders are working with Governor Mike Parson about when lawmakers can return to the Capitol in Jefferson City. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says he had a discussion Thursday with the governor, and they're working on a plan now. Haahr says House and Senate leaders met Wednesday. While a specific date hasn't been set yet, Speaker Haahr says lawmakers will not be back next week. He notes the COVID-19 situation changes week-to-week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the Missouri House Budget Committee's senior members says the six-point-two-billion-dollar supplemental budget approved by the Legislature on Wednesday expands Medicaid to those impacted by the coronavirus and who are below the poverty level. Versailles (vur SALES) Republican State Representative David Wood chairs the Appropriations subcommittee on social services. Wood praises the state Department of Social Services for not doing annual reviews during the crisis. He says the department has been flexible.
(Undated) -- About 200 virtual protesters took their call for help from the governor online Thursday, using Zoom. They want Governor Parson to suspend all rent and mortgage payments while people can’t work due to the coronavirus pandemic. One woman says you can’t stay inside if you don’t have a place to live. Some national reports indicated one-third of all renters missed their April payments and more than 15 million households will miss mortgage payments if the pandemic continues into the summer. The Coalition to Protect Missouri Tenants organized the online protest. They want Parson to place a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures while banning all utility shut-offs.
(Bloomington, IL) -- Missouri customers of State Farm Insurance could get a break on their premiums. The Illinois-based company says a dividend worth up to two billion dollars will be going to its customers. People are driving less, so State Farm anticipates fewer insurance claims. The dividend for Missouri drivers is part of the company’s Good Neighbor Relief Program. The average customer can expect to get a credit of about 25 percent of the premium they would have paid for coverage between March 20th and May 31st.