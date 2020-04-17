(Kingston, MO) -- A Missouri rancher has been bound over for trial on charges he killed two brothers from Wisconsin. Twenty-five-year-old Garland Nelson made an appearance in Caldwell County District Court Thursday. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nicholas and 24-year-old Justin Diemel went to Nelson’s farm to collect 250 thousand dollars he owed them last year. Nelson is accused of killing the two and burning their bodies, then burying the remains on his property. He made his court appearance by video after having a preliminary hearing delayed several times.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says he hopes President Trump is delivering a message and is not serious about cutting off funding to the World Health Organization. The Missouri Republican acknowledges the W-H-O made mistakes at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak and should be held accountable, but he insists the organization is needed. The United States is the largest contributor to the W-H-O. Trump is instructing his administration to halt funding while a review is conducted on its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s new unemployment figures are out and they reveal how rapidly state residents have been losing their jobs. More than 101 thousand Missourians filed a jobless claim last week - an increase of 10 thousand over the previous week. Since mid-March, more than 339 thousand people in the state have requested unemployment aid. That’s more than all of the claims filed in 2019.
(Martin City, MO) -- Smithfield Foods in Martin City is temporarily closing its pork processing plant this week. The plant receives raw materials from a South Dakota plant which is closed indefinitely. Without the materials, the Martin City site can’t operate. It has more than 400 workers and the company is paying the employees for the next two weeks while the site is deep-cleaned. Some workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Camdenton, MO) -- The Camden County government computer network in central Missouri has been hacked into. Springfield television station K-Y-T-V reports the county is not aware of any personal data or financial information getting released. The data breach has disrupted county operations but the level at which it has caused service problems is unknown. The county has notified the F-B-I of the cyberattack.