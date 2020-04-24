(Kansas City, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Oak Grove man in Jackson County. David Z. Haynie is accused of beating another man to death during a robbery attempt in Kansas City last September. He’s being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond. Investigators say Haynie killed 53-year-old Darryle J. Humbird while robbing him last year.
(Fulton, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Florida man was arrested Wednesday afternoon when a trooper found 32 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. The pot was in a hidden compartment beneath the drivers seat. Thirty-seven-year-old Cameron Jones was stopped for speeding and tailgating on Interstate 70 in Callaway County. Jones is charged with possession with intent to deliver and distribute marijuana, plus possession of drug paraphernalia.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Cleaning efforts inspired by the coronavirus pandemic have created a lot of business for the Missouri Poison Center. The experts say it’s still best to clean your children’s hands with soap and water. A spokesperson at the center says calls about disinfectants were up by 35 percent in March. Director Julie Weber says using them improperly or storing them in the wrong way can lead to serious problems. Weber says it’s important to follow the directions. She says you should also remember that calling the poison center rather than rushing to an emergency room can save you a lot of money.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis-based S-S-M Health plans to close several clinics and pharmacies in mid-Missouri beginning at the end of this month. The plan now is to keep them closed through mid-September. Broadcast reports indicate the clinics affected are in Fulton, Vandalia, Jefferson City and Versailles. The pharmacies affected are in Holts Summit and Tipton. The company says the decision is in an "effort to ensure its medical ministry in mid-Missouri."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link is retiring effective May 31. She's accepted a position with the U-S Department of Veterans Affairs. Link has served in the position since December 2017. She is the first woman to head the commission. Deputy Director Ryon Richmond has been appointed Interim Executive Director. He has more than 30 years of service with the U.S. Army and Missouri Army National Guard, retiring as a colonel in 2017.
(Centerville, IA) -- A 34-year-old auto theft suspect is being held in southeastern Iowa for allegedly spitting in an officer’s face. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Kalie Jo Hutt just north of the state line Wednesday afternoon. Hutt is accused of driving a stolen pickup truck that had been taken in Centerville. As she was being escorted to her Appanoose County Jail cell, police say she spit in an officer’s face. Hutt is charged with theft and assault on an officer.