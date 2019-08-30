(Jefferson City, MO) -- Money from a federal grant will be used to replace 40 aging bridges in northern Missouri. An engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridges average about 77 years old. They are said to be in bad shape, with weight restrictions and they are handling two-way traffic -- even though they are one-lane bridges. A grant of almost 21-million dollars will replace the bridges which are used to transport agricultural products, for the most part.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George says she sees no need to lower interest rates to spur the economy. George spoke at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Summit this week. She says the Fed decided to lower the rates as a precaution. She cast one of two votes against the decision in July to cut the base interest rate from two-and-a-quarter percent to two percent.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An alderman from north St. Louis says additional cameras are crucial to preventing crime and gun violence. Alderman John Muhammad says there are 11-hundred cameras in St. Louis city, with most of them downtown, but only 200 are in north St. Louis. Congressman Lacy Clay says the St. Louis community "has reached a tipping point," saying there's an epidemic of gun violence because of easy access to guns.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missourians will soon see the new "Back the Blue" license plates. They will be unveiled at the Statehouse in Jefferson City September 10. Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh sponsored the Back the Blue bill which allows Missourians to make a voluntary 10-dollar contribution for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. The law enforcement memorial is located on the Capitol grounds.