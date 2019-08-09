(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say they’re not sure what a 20-year-old man intended to do when he walked into a Walmart Neighborhood Market Thursday afternoon while carrying guns and wearing body armor. The store manager pulled the fire alarm, evacuating frightened customers into the parking lot. Witnesses say the unidentified man was using a cell phone to record himself as he pushed a shopping cart through the store. He then followed some panicked shoppers outside where an armed, off-duty firefighter stopped him. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.
(Kingston, MO) -- The Braymer-area man held in the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers will stay in jail with no bond set. Garland "Joey" Nelson made a Caldwell County Circuit Court appearance Thursday. So far, he is only charged with tampering with a vehicle -- a truck being used by Nicholas and Justin Diemel. Human remains were found on Garland's property, though they haven't been identified. The Diemel brothers have been missing since July 21st -- when they were in northwestern Missouri to talk business with Nelson.
(Clayton, MO) -- Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will be sentenced today (Friday) for his pay-to-play bribery scheme. Federal Judge Catherine Perry will be the one who determines how much prison time Stenger gets. Memos have been submitted by both the prosecution and defense suggesting appropriate penalties. Defense lawyers are requesting a 37-month prison term, which is at the low end of the federal sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors say 37 months is not enough – and they want the maximum, 46-month sentence, imposed.
(Stockton, MO) -- Cedar County voters have decided not to raise property taxes to help fund an area hospital. Springfield television station KYTV reports the vice-president of the El Dorado Springs Memorial Hospital board, Carla Griffin, says the hospital “is not in imminent danger of closing,” but employee cutbacks will need to be made. The 25-bed hospital has more than 120 employees and is the second-largest employer in the county. Hundreds of rural health care centers have closed nationwide over the last five years, including seven in Missouri.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 61-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ popular Central West End Wednesday night. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim says a man sneaked up behind her and grabbed her backpack, while another man approached from the front, demanding her belongings. When she refused, one man pulled a gun. When she refused again, she was punched in the face and the bandits made off with her phone and wallet. She declined medical treatment.