(Springfield, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Missouri State University in Springfield for allegedly having parking ticket quotas. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office learned through anonymous sources that the school’s Office of University Safety allegedly encouraged officers to write more parking tickets to boost funding for the department and school. If true, the practice would be illegal.
(Keytesville, MO) -- Officials in northern Missouri's Chariton (SHARE ih tin) County are praising FEMA for approving the state's request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and tornadoes. Chariton County Presiding Commissioner Evan Emmerich (EMMER ick) says townships with damage will submit information to FEMA. The approval means FEMA will be assisting with the repair costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. Brunswick, which is located near the Grand River, sustained heavy flood damage. The federal money will help cover the repair costs for damaged highways and bridges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering a paid apprenticeship program for those interested in a career in maintenance. The program offers on-the-job training and related classroom instruction, all while earning a paycheck. Current MoDOT workers are allowed to sign up. The U-S Department of Labor recently determined that the employee training program meets the requirements for the apprenticeship.
(Kirksville, MO) -- The parents of two Truman State University students who committed suicide are suing the college, a fraternity and one of its members for allegedly encouraging the suicides and others. The lawsuit is trying to connect the fraternity member to five deaths during the 2016-17 school year at the university in Kirksville. The parents of Alexander David Mullins of Kansas City and Joshua Michael Thomas of St. Louis say the school knew their sons battled depression and did nothing to take action to help them.