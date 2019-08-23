(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police have arrested a juvenile suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old man Wednesday night. A private vehicle rushed Craig L. Dorser to Cox North Hospital at about 9:30 P-M, but Dorser died. A witness tells investigators the victim had gone to a home about a fight earlier in the evening. He says as Dorser arrived, the young suspect -- whose name hasn't been released -- ran up and stabbed him in the neck.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports progress is being made to reduce the number of D-U-I fatal accidents in the state. In the year 2000 Missouri ranked ninth-worst among the 50 states with 432 D-U-I-related fatal accidents. Last year, the number had fallen by 66 percent to 147. A spokesperson for the patrol says the number could fall even further if people who are drinking would just use services like Uber, Lyft, a taxi or a designated driver.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- Watch out for major traffic issues around the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected there for the largest unsanctioned boat race in the country. Boats will race up and down the lake during the “Shootout” Saturday and Sunday. Powerboat Magazine has named the Shootout as one of the nation’s eight “must-see” boating events.
(Savannah, MO) -- A man accused of being drunk when he was involved in a fatal head-on crash has made an initial appearance in Andrew County Circuit Court. A mental evaluation was ordered for 53-year-old Roger Moe. Prosecutors say Moe was driving the wrong way on Interstate 29 last October when he slammed into a second car. Twenty-two-year-old passenger Austin Cross suffered critical injuries and died a week later. Moe suffered a stroke while he was being held in jail.