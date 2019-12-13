(St. Louis, MO) -- The state of Missouri says St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has no authority to ask for a new trial for a man convicted of murder 25 years ago. Gardner told the Missouri Court of Appeals Wednesday that she is duty-bound to correct past wrongs. She and others think 46-year-old Lamar Johnson is not guilty of the 1994 murder which put him in prison. Johnson has consistently said he is innocent and the state’s only witness has recanted his identification, saying Johnson wasn’t involved. Gardner claims there was misconduct by a former prosecutor in the office she now heads.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A farmer from southwest Minnesota will be the 2020 president of the American Soybean Association. Bill Gordon of Worthington was elected by the A-S-A board Thursday at the annual meeting in St. Louis. Gordon previously served as treasurer and has been a national director since 2012. He says one of his goals is to recruit a diverse demographic to the association including women and African American farmers. Gordon is pushing for a trade resolution with China and getting the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement signed by the president.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in Boone County say 28-year-old Sam Baldwin the Fourth is a danger to his community. Baldwin was booked into jail on drug charges Wednesday. Prosecutors point to the September death of 18-year-old Nadria Wright, a freshman at Columbia College. She was fatally wounded while sitting in a car with Baldwin when somebody opened fire. Wright was an innocent victim who knew Baldwin, but wasn’t involved in his illegal activities.
(Platte City, MO) -- A man going on trial for allegedly strangling and shooting his wife to death has been given the change of venue he requested. Todd Blankenship of Nixa will be tried in Platte County. Nixa police say they found his wife’s body in the front yard of the couple’s home last July. Blankenship is accused of showing up at another person’s home the same day, saying he messed up and he needed both an alibi and some bleach.