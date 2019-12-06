(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Board of Regents officially voted to confirm Ted Carter as university president yesterday. Carter previously served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy from 2014 until earlier this year. He says he is "humbled" to even be considered for the position, and that the job is "one of the best in American higher education." Carter will formally begin his new role on January First.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a restaurant yesterday. It happened at a Little Caesar's near 84th Street, where witnesses told police the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The suspect is described as six-foot-tall with a thin build and long black hair. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police in Lincoln are warning the public of holiday scammers after they say a man lost forty-eight-hundred dollars. The 76-year-old victim told police he received a call from someone who claimed to be a Microsoft employee who told him his account was overcharged. Authorities say the scammer convinced the victim to buy thousands of dollars' worth of gift cards and give the codes to them over the phone. Officials want the public to know that businesses will never call and ask for payment in gift cards.
(Seward, NE) -- A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Seward County yesterday. The Nebraska State Patrol says the suspect reached speeds of up to 147 miles per hour during the pursuit on I-80 before he lost control of the vehicle and was stopped near mile marker 372. The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Samuel Spencer. Officials say charges are pending.