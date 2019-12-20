(Washington D.C.) -- Thursday night the U.S. House passed a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that will impact Missouri farmers. The deal, often referred to as the USMCA, is a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. It includes a boost in U.S. access to Canadian dairy markets and tougher labor enforcement to deter companies from moving jobs out of the U.S. The Senate is not expected to take up the deal until January.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Ten Missouri companies have been awarded state licenses to test medical marijuana products. The top ten of the 17 applicants who scored the highest in a blind process were certified. The sites will test the patient products for dangerous bacteria and verify levels of THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Last year, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana and sales are expected to begin next spring. To view the winners, go to Missourinet.com
(Washington D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed one of two spending bills that would fund the federal government through next September – affecting the paychecks of thousands of Missouri federal workers. The chamber is working to avoid another government shutdown before tomorrow’s deadline. The 1.4 trillion dollar package would boost spending for both military and domestic programs and give military members a 3.1 percent pay raise. It also increases the U.S. tobacco buying age to 21.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Add Missouri to the list of states considering laws that would let college athletes make money for autographs and endorsements. State Representative Nick Schroer (SHHroe-wer) of eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon says the NCAA has dragged its feet for too long. He says his bill is pro-liberty and calls the NCAA’s rules largely archaic, anti-capitalist and anti-free market. If passed, the measure would take effect in 2023.
(UNDATED) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue launched its new chatbot, DORA, to help customers 24/7. DORA is a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common tax, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions. DORA does not have the ability to answer customer-specific questions. Department Director Ken Zellers says DORA will help reduce the 1.7 million call center calls received annually while giving customers something they want and increasingly come to expect – a self-service, electronic communications option.