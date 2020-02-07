(St. Joseph, MO) -- A March 24th preliminary hearing date has been set for the Braymer man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers last summer. Garland Joseph Nelson didn’t speak Thursday during his first in-person court appearance in northwestern Missouri. The remains of 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel were found at separate locations in Nebraska and Missouri. The Diemels had visited Nelson to collect a 250-thousand dollar debt.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Gateway Arch Park Foundation reports crowds at the St. Louis monument are actually smaller than they were before the 380-million dollar renovation. The last year before the five-year project started the Arch had two-and-a-half million visitors. Last year it attracted a little over two million. Foundation Executive Director Ryan McClure points out the riverfront was underwater for two months and McClure says some people don’t know the work is done. December attendance was the best for that month since 2006.
(Cabot, AR) -- U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted for burglaries, weapons and drug offenses in Missouri’s Ozarks. Thirty-nine-year-old Bradley Eugene Keith was taken into custody at a hotel in Cabot, Arkansas. He was wanted for crimes in Cedar and Vernon counties. He’s also a suspect in a high-speed chase through Greene and Christian counties last month. Authorities say Keith is a violent offender with a long criminal history who had engaged in a one-man crime spree across southwest Missouri. More than a half-dozen local law enforcement agencies worked with the U-S Marshals Service-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force in tracking him down.
(Hannibal, MO) -- A 16-year-old Hannibal girl has survived a fall into a deep hole Sunday morning. Courtney Collins says she was walking with her friend Alex when she fell into the hole which was 12-to-15 feet deep. The victim’s father says she had multiple bruises and mud all over her clothes when he arrived and she was missing a shoe and one of her socks. Shane Collins says he is upset that the city will fine him when his grass gets six inches tall, but it didn’t erect a barrier to protect people from the deep hole apparently caused by stormwater.