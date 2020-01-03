(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he will introduce a measure next week to dismiss the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The Missouri Republican made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Hawley says first Democrats said impeachment was urgent and now they don’t want to have a trial. He says that’s because they have no evidence. When Congress returns to work Monday, Hawley says he will introduce a measure to, quoting here, “dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution.” The president is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate if and when it goes to a vote.
(Kodiak, AK) -- A Missouri native is among five fishermen missing after a 130-foot crabbing boat sank off the Alaska coast on New Year’s Eve. Brock Rainey is listed as a resident of Kellogg, Idaho, but he is a native of Schuyler County, Missouri. The U-S Coast Guard announced it was suspending its search for the boat the “Scandies Rose” after spending more than 20 hours scanning 14-hundred square miles of the Bering Sea. It isn’t clear what caused his crabbing vessel to sink.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 42-year-old St. Joseph man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute almost six-million dollars worth of synthetic cannabinoid products. Shakeel Khan won’t be eligible for parole. He will have to forfeit more than two million dollars to the government and pay a judgment of four-point-seven million. Two co-defendants from California received similar sentences in Kansas City federal court.
(Macon, MO) -- Authorities in Macon County accuse a 31-year-old woman of several grass fires over the last three weeks. The most recent one was set on New Year’s Day. Tracy Stephenson was taken into custody Wednesday and she now faces five counts of arson and three counts of knowingly burning or exploding. A witness led authorities to Stephenson by getting her license plate number from a vehicle leaving the scene of a fire southeast of Macon. Investigators say she admitted setting eight different fires.