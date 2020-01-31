(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate is expected to hold an up-or-down vote today (Friday) on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Senator Josh Hawley opposes hearing testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton. The Missouri Republican said, “I don’t see any reason to hear from John Bolton, my view is this: I don’t think we need to hear from any of these people. We already have all of the House’s evidence in the record before us, that includes 17 witnesses and their testimony." However, Hawley says if the Senate calls witnesses, he has motions ready to call former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Senate Democrats want to hear from Bolton, who claims President Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says the "grey area" needs to be cleaned up in Missouri’s gambling laws. Parson tells reporters he expects plenty of discussion this session by the Legislature about the matter. The governor said, "you cant just have people in there sitting at slot machines across the state with no guidance or no supervision." The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the number of complaints it received about illegal gambling increased from 39 in 2018 to at least 145 in 2019. Most of those complaints were about slot machines. Representative Dan Shaul (shawl) of Imperial is proposing up to ten video lottery terminals at truck stops and fraternal organizations and bars could operate up to five slot machines. Senate leader Dave Schatz wants increase penalties for what he calls "illegal" slot machines.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Traffic fatalities are down for the third straight year in Missouri - but pedestrian and motorcycle deaths went up in 2019. The Missouri Department of Transportation says 108 pedestrians were killed last year which is the highest number in a decade. MoDOT reports 118 motorcyclists died on Missouri roads - a ten-percent increase from 2018. The 876 people killed in vehicle crashes in 2019 represents a five-percent decline from the previous year.
(Columbia, MO) -- Mizzou police are investigating an armed robbery on campus. Officers say it happened about 1:30 this morning in front of Memorial Union (Friday). The victim says two men said they had guns, showed a knife, and stole their cell phone. The victim then ran after the suspects. They ditched the phone and got away. No arrests reported yet.
(Branson, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri are investigating after more than 50-thousand dollars in merchandise was stolen from the Best Buy store in Branson. Police says a warrant is out for the arrest of a suspect in the January 20th break-in. Branson police believe the burglary is linked to at least four other burglaries in the Midwest. State and federal authorities have been called in to help with the investigation.