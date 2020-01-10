(Kansas City, MO) -- A National Weather Service meteorologist in Kansas City says a winter storm that will impact much of Missouri this weekend "will be a mess." He's talking about a strong system that will produce thunderstorms, potential flash flooding, freezing rain, sleet and accumulating snow. The northern Missouri towns of Chillicothe, Kirksville and Brookfield are expected to receive six to eight inches of snow. A line stretching from Kansas City to Columbia is expected to see four to six inches of snow, and a quarter-inch of ice is possible in Columbia and Moberly this weekend.
(Keytesville, MO) -- A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in his fiance’s death switched his plea at a hearing in Chariton County Court Thursday. Forty-five-year-old James Pleasant entered a guilty plea. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say Pleasant and Alicia Meyer were driving last May when they bypassed barricades and drove into floodwaters topping a county road. Pleasant was able to get out – but Meyer was in a wheelchair and couldn’t escape. Pleasant is scheduled to be sentenced February 6th.
(Branson, MO) -- Branson city officials say three motels will have to close this month if they don’t get a business license. Several people live in the Windmill Inn and Suites, Travel Inn and the Polar Bear Inn. All three received closure notices Tuesday. To stay open the motels will have to pass health, fire and building code inspections, then pay all taxes and fees, and show a state lodging license. Some of the tenants are working with motel management in an effort to make sure they get the needed licenses.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County prosecutors have filed a charge of second-degree murder against a 36-year-old man in a fatal shooting which happened Christmas Eve. Joseph A. Kane also faces two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Kansas City police say officers found 23-year-old Carter McCollum lying in the street near a car. The victim’s girlfriend says they were meeting a man to conduct a drug deal when he got mad, got out of the car and started shooting. Kane was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas Monday.