(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has signed into law restrictions involving how many kids can be watched at in-home daycares. “Nathan’s Law” is a bill named after an eastern Missouri boy who died from suffocation in 2007 at an in-home daycare with 10 children. The unlicensed daycares will be limited to watching six kids with no more than three of them under the age of two. A loophole previously allowed in-home daycares to watch four kids, but an unlimited number of relatives. Violators face a misdemeanor and fines.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An 85-thousand dollar federal grant will help at-risk Missourians get hired and keep their jobs. A press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development says the grant gives incentives to businesses that hire and retain such workers, including former inmates. It also will educate employers on the benefits of the program.
(Farmington, MO) -- An eight-year-old boy has been killed from a pickup colliding with a horse-drawn carriage in St. Francois County. The truck with two teens inside smashed into the back of the buggy Thursday morning. Four other buggy passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A prayer vigil for the victim was held last night at Long Park in Farmington.
(Washington, DC) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is facing Congress about the state of the U.S. economy. During a U.S. House committee hearing, he told eastern Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner that surveys show workers have plenty of jobs to choose from and businesses need more qualified workers. On the other hand, Powell says business investment has notably slowed down and the outlook has not improved in recent weeks.