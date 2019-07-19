(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to re-evaluate Missouri's request for federal assistance in 21 counties. FEMA had initially rejected the request last week. New damage assessments will be done in the counties and a ground team will more fully examine areas previously reviewed only by helicopter. The new assessments will begin next Tuesday.
(Counties affected: Adair, Barton, Callaway, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Jefferson, Laclede, Lewis, Macon, Polk, Saline, St. Louis and Ste. Genevieve.)
(Springfield, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the three children who died in an Interstate 44 crash Thursday were six, seven and eight years old. The accident happened in Springfield at about 2:30 P-M. Crash scene investigators say the children were riding in a passenger van when the driver tried to avoid a semi which was merging onto the interstate from the side of the road.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A 19-year-old man charged with second-degree murder was arraigned in Buchanan County Circuit Court Thursday. Dylan James Grippando is accused of killing 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel. If convicted, he faces up to a life sentence. Grippando had a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 2nd.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Two western Missouri daycare workers have been charged in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a child at the business – leading to the daycare closing. Kansas City television station W-D-A-F reports 18-year-old Joseph Hammerly faces child sexual abuse charges. His mother, 47-year-old Emily Hammerly, who owns the Lee’s Summit daycare, has been charged with child endangerment for not reporting the allegations a manager informed her about.