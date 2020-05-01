(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say an armed burglary suspect is in a hospital in serious condition after exchanging gunfire while trying to break into a home Wednesday night. A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers they returned fire when a person trying to break in shot at them. The suspect ran away but was eventually caught and taken to a hospital in serious condition. That person’s name hasn’t been released and police haven’t announced any arrests or charges. Interviews are still being conducted.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Demonstrators at the Statehouse in Jefferson City Thursday afternoon were calling on the governor and state officials to suspend rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. A group known as the "Coalition to Protect Missouri Tenants" is also calling for an immediate statewide eviction moratorium. The group recently protested along I-70 across the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A conservative think tank called the Tax Foundation says Missouri is one of six states with a loophole that could force residents to pay taxes on their coronavirus stimulus payment. The St. Joseph News-Press reports State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has attached an amendment to another bill moving in the Legislature that would ensure Missourians are not taxed on those payments. The newspaper says the potential tax Missourians would have to pay for a single 12-hundred-dollar stimulus check is 64-dollars, 80-cents. The state Legislature has about two weeks left in its regular session.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police plan to start building a levee next week in the search for a woman missing since last October. Prosecutors have accused Joseph Elledge of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee). They say he dumped her body in the Lamine (lah-MEEN) River in Cooper County. Assistant police chief Jeremiah Hunter says searchers have looked for Mengqi’s body several times in the river, but Hunter says the levee will make it easier for searchers.
(Rolla, MO) -- A 25-year-old St. Louis man has been arrested for a shooting which happened Wednesday night in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell restaurant in Rolla. Police were told Michael E. Vehlewald was in a vehicle with two women and another man when the shot was fired. A woman was hit in the back and she was taken to Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, then airlifted to a Columbia hospital. She’s listed in critical, but stable condition. Her name hasn’t been released. Police aren’t saying why Vehlewald fired the shot.