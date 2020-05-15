(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri’s interim chancellor says the decision on how classes will be taught this fall should be made by July 15th – or sooner. System President Mun Choi told the Columbia Chamber of Commerce when the final decision whether to hold classes in-person or online is made, the university wants to make sure it isn’t made too soon. He says there would be financial and reputational liabilities if the decision is made, then has to be canceled. Mizzou has a task force of medical experts examining all the variables. It is possible the university might set up a separate dorm to quarantine all infected students.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says bars and restaurants can sell packaged alcoholic beverages through June 15th to customers who are ordering curbside or opting for drive-through pick up. Normally, alcohol being sold to-go must be in its original packaging, but under the temporary rules, establishments are allowed to repackage it, following very specific guidelines. To make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus outbreak, the state temporarily relaxed regulations in mid-April to let Missouri restaurants sell to-go booze.
(Honolulu, HI) -- The USS Missouri has left the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and is headed for sea trials. A sea trial is the testing phase of a battleship to measure the vessel’s readiness in support of the military. During its time at Pearl Harbor, crew members made repairs and improvements to mechanical and electrical systems on the ship.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation creating a Missouri prescription drug monitoring program is one step away from reaching the governor's desk after the House voted to give it final approval on Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City. The bipartisan House vote was 94-59. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it needs one more favorable vote before Friday's deadline. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz remains optimistic. The Legislature must adjourn by this (Friday) evening at 6:00, under the Missouri Constitution.
(Clayton, MO) -- St. Louis County authorities are accusing an Oakville man of stealing $240,000 worth of jewelry from his aunt and uncle’s home. Charges of burglary and stealing were filed earlier this week against 33-year-old Ryan Overkamp. Investigators say between January 1st and April 5th, Overkamp entered his relatives’ home when they were gone, took the jewelry and pawned it. Some pieces were found at his home and he reportedly admitted some of the thefts. Overkamp posted bail and was released from the St. Louis County Jail.