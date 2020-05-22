(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s new goal is to complete 7500 tests for COVID-19 each day. Governor Mike Parson describes a three-prong approach using box-in outbreaks, sentinel testing and community sampling. Box-in testing involves going to a location where there has been at least one positive case. That helps with isolating the problem. Sentinel testing would be done at state-owned facilities in 28 Missouri counties. Community sampling would allow anyone to be tested, whether they are symptomatic or not.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Cole County prosecuting attorney won’t be filing criminal charges against a police officer who shot a man to death last April. The actions of the officer were determined to be lawful and appropriate in the circumstances. Police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle thought to have been used during shooting. The driver and Anthony J. Wilson jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and Wilson fired two shots, hitting an officer. A second officer shot Wilson and he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis circuit judge has granted a preliminary injunction, stopping Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from using public money to pay her legal bills. St. Louis resident Charles Lane had challenged Gardner’s actions. A spokesperson for Gardner says the ruling by Circuit Judge Joan Moriarity will be appealed. Gardner has sued Lane and others claiming there is a racist conspiracy against her because she is black. She also says investigations of her are retaliation for prosecuting former Governor Eric Greitens two years ago.
(Oregon, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 29 early Wednesday morning. Autumn Buckmaster of Kansas City was reportedly standing in the median when she walked in front of a semi at about 3:20 a-m. Buckmaster was taken to Forensic Medical for a post-mortem exam. Truck driver David Collier wasn’t injured in the accident.
(Macon, MO) -- After several beekeepers reported having their hives stolen in the last year, one installed a G-P-S tracker. That led authorities to Ricky N. Elam of New Cambria. The hive with the G-P-S tracker was taken Wednesday, then traced to Elam’s home. When a search warrant was executed on his property, deputies from Macon, Linn, Schuyler and Randolph counties found about a dozen stolen hives. Elam was charged Thursday with felony stealing, two counts of felony receiving stolen property and four misdemeanors.