(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor is praising employees and customers at two Jefferson City businesses, saying they are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously. Governor Mike Parson visited HyVee and Orscheln Farm and Home Thursday to meet with managers and employees about the state's re-opening. Moberly-based Orscheln operates 165 stores in 11 states, including 45 in Missouri. Parson says he's pleased the employees at both Orscheln and HyVee have a screen between them and customers. He also emphasizes that expanded COVID-19 testing is a key pillar in the state's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan."
(Paducah, KY) -- The National Weather Service says Monday's severe storms that knocked out power to thousands of southeast Missouri residents was a macroburst, which is an outward burst of strong winds at or near the surface. Meteorologists say the macroburst packed winds of 95-miles-per-hour and had a path 19 miles long in Carter and Ripley counties. Utility crews have been working around the clock to restore power. The National Weather Service says a tornado hit southeast Missouri's Grandin the same day. The tornado packed 85-mile-per-hour winds and was an EF-0. No injuries were reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Rules Committee has once again rescheduled a vote on a controversial legislative redistricting measure. The committee is scheduled to consider the plan today (Friday) at 9:00 a-m. The bill is designed to change the so-called Clean Missouri ballot measure. In 2018, 57 percent of Missouri voters approved the plan. Some Republicans have railed against the redistricting process as being favorable to Democrats.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in Kansas City say it has been a particularly violent week. Seven people were shot to death over a five-day period. Among the victims, 18-year-old Mauricia Strother was shot Sunday morning and died at an area hospital Wednesday. A home security camera in the area captured the sound of a dozen gunshots. Despite a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City has had 60 homicides so far this year. In 2019 on this date, the city had 48.
(West Plains, MO) -- Authorities in West Plains have arrested two suspects in Tuesday’s double murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Levi Daniel Gunter and 34-year-old Kyla R. Croney were taken into custody less than 36 hours after the fatal shootings. Investigators say the two were involved in the deaths of Frankie L. Ziegler and Richard L. Kuntz Tuesday. The bodies of the victims were found in a running car in a private West Plains driveway. State and local investigators say they are still working the case of the first murders in West Plains in the last three years.