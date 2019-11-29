(Jefferson City, MO) -- Several federal agencies have joined the investigation of a shooting inside the booking area at the Cole County Jail. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon McNeese was shot Monday, suffering injuries to his arm and body. Sheriff John Wheeler says the investigation of that weapons violation so far has determined that McNeese’s wounds were self-inflicted. He was taken to a hospital that night. McNeese is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is centered on how he got the gun into that area.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were visible on interstates and major highways on Thanksgiving Day, assisting motorists and enforcing traffic laws. They were targeting aggressive driving as part of Operation CARE. The Highway Patrol says 13 people were killed and another 498 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2018 holiday counting period. Troopers advise driving the speed limit, buckling up and putting the cellphone down through the weekend – and in the future.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Thanksgiving afternoon shooting leaves one person wounded and another dead. It happened at a truck stop in north St. Louis at about 1:15 P-M Thursday. Homicide detectives were been called to the Love's on North Broadway, near the Mississippi River. Police say there are two male victims, and that one was shot in the head and the other in the back. No names have been released and there is no suspect information. Witnesses say an argument preceded the shooting.
(Springfield, MO) -- More than 74-hundred people took part in Thursday morning’s 25th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in downtown Springfield. Organizers say it is the largest Thanksgiving Day 5K run in Missouri. Proceeds will benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board youth scholarship fund. Overall winner Jarod Ozee, 20 years old, finished more than two minutes ahead of everyone else.