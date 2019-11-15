(Kingston, MO) -- The preliminary hearing for a man accused of murdering two brothers from Wisconsin has been postponed. Garland Nelson was supposed to make the appearance in Caldwell County Court Thursday. Two counts of murder are among several charges he faces. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing July 21st. They had been visiting Nelson’s farm to collect a 250-thousand dollar check connected to a livestock deal when authorities say he shot them to death.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A three-month special operation conducted by federal law enforcement officers has resulted in the arrests of 69 gang members and 162 alleged violent fugitives in the St. Louis region. U-S Attorney Jeff Jensen has announced 16 arrests on murder-related warrants. Federal prosecutors held a press conference Thursday at the Eagleton Courthouse in St. Louis to announce the arrests. John Jordan, the U-S Marshal for Missouri's eastern district, tells reporters authorities also seized 40 firearms and ten pounds of narcotics.
(Sikeston, MO) -- Bond has been set at two-million dollars for a man from Sikeston who's charged with first-degree murder for killing a man in Carbondale, Illinois. K-F-V-S television reports police have served a search warrant at Tyren Johnson's Sikeston apartment. A Cape Girardeau man is charged with aiding a fugitive, in the case. All are suspects in the November 3rd death of Keon Cooper.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield-based CoxHealth has announced it will soon begin construction on two new "super clinics" in southwest Missouri's Nixa and Ozark. Our Springfield affiliate KSGF reports the 30-thousand square foot facilities will offer primary and urgent care, pediatric offices and physical therapy, in one place. Ground will be broken in mid-December with the facilities opening next fall.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- The Johnson County prosecutor has filed a manslaughter charge against a 24-year-old student at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Investigators say 20-year-old Stephon Abron of St. Charles died in an accidental shooting on the campus November 4th. Jeremy Manley was arrested and the charges were filed Thursday. The accident happened in an on-campus apartment.