(St. Louis, MO) -- A final ruling on whether the state of Missouri can revoke the license for its only abortion clinic isn’t expected before February. The administrative hearing in a downtown St. Louis courtroom ended earlier than expected Thursday. The Missouri Health Department wants to revoke the license for the Planned Parenthood clinic, pointing to concerns about four “failed abortions.” Revocation of the license would make Missouri the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s historic Roe versus Wade decision.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in Columbia are dealing with a rash of murder cases over the last 60 days. Between September 1st and Thursday, six people were shot to death in the college town. Columbia police worked with U-S Marshals to take 26-year-old Aaron Harris into custody Wednesday. Harris, known as “Poor Bear,” is charged with second-degree murder for his role in the fatal shooting last month of 19-year-old E’Quan Spain. Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Anderson the Third is also charged in that case.
(Gallatin, MO) -- Two Iowa brothers have entered guilty pleas to felony sex charges in Daviess County Circuit Court. Enos Ray Yoder of Bloomfield and Alfred Yoder of Albia admitted their guilt during court appearances Wednesday. Enos Yoder is charged with incest, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, child molestation and sodomy. His brother is charged with child molestation with a child less than 14, sexual misconduct involved a child under 15, incest and rape. They will be sentenced in January.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis mayor is pleased with the discussions Governor Mike Parson has been having with mayors about violent crime in Missouri's largest cities. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says work must be done on both the prevention and law enforcement sides. Krewson also says law enforcement officers also need more help. A Missouri Senate interim committee studying gun violence will hold its first hearing Monday morning at 10 in Jefferson City.