(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Kansas City Public School Superintendent Steve Green’s contract included bonuses for higher student attendance. Seven workers in the district are accused of making up student attendance numbers from 2013 to 2016 to help the district gain state accreditation. Green’s contract reveals a bonus of up to 100-thousand dollars for any year the district scored high enough on a state performance review, which includes attendance requirements. K-C-P-S is also expected to owe the state money because student attendance is tied to how much each district gets in state funding.
(Fulton, MO) -- The only hospital in Callaway County could close by the end of the year. Columbia television station K-O-M-U reports Fulton Medical Center has until December 31 to pay off a more than three-million-dollar debt to the I-R-S. If it can’t come up with the money, the hospital will be forced to shut its doors. Fulton Medical Center has lost money from an ongoing low volume of patients.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Parks Department has launched a new mobile app called Easy2Hike and it wants trail users to test it out. The four state parks included in the test phase are Rock Bridge Memorial and Finger Lakes state parks, near Columbia, and Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka state parks, in the Lake of the Ozarks region. Easy2Hike uses mapping to offer trail maps and real-time information about trail conditions, points of interest and other area facts.
(New York, NY) -- Forbes magazine ranks the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals among the most valuable sports teams in the world. They are both ranked 47th on the list. Forbes says the Cardinals and Chiefs are each worth two-point-one-billion dollars. The Dallas Cowboys, who are worth five-billion dollars, lead the pack. The New York Yankees are second.