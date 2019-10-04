(St. Joseph, MO) -- Floodwaters again threaten a small community south of St. Joseph as the Missouri River is on the rise and the levee that protects it remains broken. Floodwaters have already invaded houses along Northshore Drive north of Lewis and Clark Lake…and they lap at the doorstep of homes in Lewis and Clark Village. Buchanan County Emergency Management Director Bill Brinton says residents were just beginning to recover from earlier flooding when the river began rising again. Brinton says the entire area remains vulnerable to flooding because its main levee was broken by flooding in mid-March and late May.
(Marshall, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of shootings in Marshall that left one person dead and two injured. Investigators say they are looking for a person of interest in the case - 41-year-old Terrell Palmer. Police called to a home around 11 A-M Thursday found three people with gunshot wounds. Two were airlifted to Columbia and one was taken to a local hospital. Officers learned about a second shooting about an hour later when the victim walked into Fitzgibbon Hospital seeking treatment. Missouri Valley College and Marshall Public Schools went on soft lockdown in response to the shootings. The victims' names haven't been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Charles County man is facing federal charges for shooting at law officers during an alleged crime spree in July. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Elijah Moore fired a gun at a U-S marshal and a St. Charles County sheriff's detective, attempting to kill both officers when they tried to arrest him in Wentzville. Neither officer was seriously hurt. The indictment alleges Moore also carjacked a vehicle that day and discharged his firearm in the process. Charges against Moore include two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm and carjacking.
(St. Louis, MO) -- One of Missouri’s largest grocery chains will stop selling tobacco products next year. Schnucks announced Thursday that it is getting out of the tobacco business January 1st. C-E-O Todd Schnuck said it makes money off cigarettes and chewing tobacco, but those products go against the company's mission to "nourish people's lives" and promoting healthier choices. Schnucks will continue selling its inventory of cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco through December. It will not be selling any e-cigarettes and vaping products.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Hyperloop pod is on display at the Mizzou campus in Columbia through this morning (Friday). Hyperloop is a proposed above-ground, subway-type system that owners say could haul travelers from St. Louis to Kansas City in 30 minutes, with a pit stop in Columbia. A task force is studying whether Missouri should have the futuristic transportation network. State officials have said they would want a private company to take on most of the costs of a Hyperloop.