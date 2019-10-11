(Carrollton, MO) -- A Jamesport man has been sentenced to two life prison terms plus 30 years after his conviction on multiple child sex crime charges. Nicholas Levi Reed was found guilty of four felonies in Carroll County Circuit Court. The crimes were committed in 2015 and 2016. After the verdict was submitted, the judge rejected a motion for a new trial.
(Platte City, MO) -- A Kansas City man has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl while he was recording the crime on her cell phone. The jury convicted 20-year-old Martese Johnson-Winters Wednesday on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors say Johnson-Winters was pointing what the victim thought was a gun while he assaulted her February 27th, 2018. The two had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship for several months.
(Houston, MO) -- Authorities in southern Missouri are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the side of a highway Thursday morning. A driver spotted the man lying in a ditch and called 9-1-1, but the victim died before help could arrive. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the dead man who was found in Midvale. One person has been taken into custody, but investigators haven’t said how the victim was killed and haven’t identified the suspect.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Emergency management officials in Hannibal say the Mississippi River is expected to reach 21-point-one feet by next Wednesday. That’s why crews are setting two floodgates into position this (Friday) morning. Local officials say they are making the move as a precaution based on forecasts of heavy rainfall over the next 24-to-48 hours.