(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Accident investigators with the Lee’s Summit police department say a man riding a dirt bike found a wrecked car in a ravine next to Interstate 470 Wednesday. It wasn’t visible from the road. Inside was 37-year-old Ryan Linneman, who had been reported missing seven days earlier. Linneman was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. His condition hasn’t been updated. Police say he and his car were in a wooded gully, 50 feet below the roadway.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former Camden County deputy faces a federal prison sentence of five-to-20 years after entering a guilty plea to child pornography charges. Forty-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson has to give up his peace officer license and plead guilty to two related cases in state court. His sentencing hasn’t bee scheduled yet. While he was working for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, an internal investigation turned up a Micro-S-D card with 18 images of child porn and 49 of child erotica.
(Washington, DC) -- A rule proposed by the Trump administration which would reduce the number of Americans who get food stamps could also kick off about one-million students from getting free school lunches. The proposal would affect many Missouri families. The U-S Department of Agriculture says it is addressing a loophole that gives eligibility to people who would not have otherwise qualified for food stamps. A U-S-D-A analysis says about half of the affected students would have to pay a reduced price of 40-cents for lunch and 30-cents for breakfast, while about 40-thousand would pay the full price. An estimated 325-thousand Missouri families get food stamp benefits.
(Columbia, MO) -- N-O-A-A forecasters say last month has tied a record set in 2015 as the hottest September in history. During a Thursday update by national weather experts, it was revealed that Columbia’s September temperatures tied 1897 for being the hottest ever. This year, 2019, is close to trying 2016 for being the hottest year in U-S history.