(Joplin, MO) -- A high school football player collapsed and died during practice Wednesday evening in Joplin. The team was practicing at an indoor facility when sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to a hospital where doctors said he died of cardiac arrest. Joplin High School officials say counseling services are being made available for his classmates.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Los Angeles Rams, team owner Stan Kronke and the N-F-L are asking the U-S Supreme Court to hear a case. The lawsuit in question was filed 15 months after the Rams left St. Louis in 2016. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled the relocation lawsuit should be decided in a St. Louis courtroom. Because the case doesn't seem to involve a constitutional question, it's possible the nation's high court won't hear it.
(Fayette, MO) -- People attending a high school football game in Fayette last week say an angry man showed a knife, then said he also had a gun and that he was going to "shoot them all." Noel O. Parkins is charged with making a terrorist threat, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. When a referee heard what was going on in the stands, the game was stopped until Parkins walked away. He has a bond reduction hearing set for next week in Howard County Circuit Court.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- They were already scheduled to arrive at the state Capitol next week for the annual veto session. Now, Missouri lawmakers will get there a little early for a special session called by Governor Mike Parson. It will focus on reducing the state sales tax associated with the purchase of a new vehicle. The legislation is expected to be brought up Monday or Tuesday. Work on that could be concluded before the veto session starts Wednesday.