(St. Louis, MO) -- The state of Missouri is going to send four-million dollars and about two dozen law enforcement officers to St. Louis. Governor Mike Parson says the resources are aimed at helping the city and county deal with a growing number of gun crimes. The governor's action plan takes effect October 1st. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will work with federal tax forces which are focusing on violent criminals. Eleven children have been killed in the city and two more in the county, this year alone.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 37-year-old Springfield man is being held in the Greene County Jail on charges of kidnapping, assault and sodomy. An officer was arresting a woman on an outstanding warrant when she told him she was being abused. The investigation found the victim had been held against her will for almost two months. Joshua Bedell is accused of assaulting her over-and-over. Police began investigating last month when the woman told a restaurant worker she was about to be kidnapped hosrtly before Bedell grabbed her and carried her away.
(Kansas City, MO) -- An independent audit has found millions of dollars aimed at fighting violence in Jackson County has been spent on other things. In one case, two-point-two-million dollars was spent on doors at the county jail. Auditors say the managers of the COMBAT program didn't know where the money was going. The audit was called shortly after Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker took control of the COMBAT program. County Executive Frank White's office says factual inaccuracies in the audit report have already been found.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the state has recorded its first vaping death. The victim's name hasn't been released, but he was in his 40s and he died at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis two weeks ago. His death brings the total nationwide to eight among victims who had been vaping. Lung samples were taken and tested, linking him to the national problem. The dead man reportedly started vaping in May, was hospitalized August 22nd and died two weeks later.