(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is expected to give final approval today (Friday) for bipartisan legislation that responds to a state Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales taxes. The House approved the bill Wednesday, then the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted to approve the bill Thursday on a unanimous vote. The legislation involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax.
(Fulton, MO) -- Five students at Fulton High School face felony charges for assault and peace disturbance after a campus fight Thursday morning. One of those students, 18-year-old A'Davion L. Kemp, is being held in the Callaway County Jail. The other four are juveniles and were released to the Callaway County Juvenile Office. School officials say they think the fight at the high school actually started outside the building. Cell phone video shows several students punching and pushing other students and staff members in a common area.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis County police believe a three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to death Thursday morning. The death of Rodney March the Third is still being investigated. Officers were called to the north St. Louis County address at about 11:30 A-M. A woman who was trying to drive the child to a hospital was stopped by officers because she was driving erratically. The boy was moved to a squad car and one officer provided life-saving treatments while the other drove.
(Independence, MO) -- The members of a Jackson County jury have found a 28-year-old Independence man guilty to shooting his mother's fiance to death. Fifty-year-old Teddis Burns-El was killed December 28th, 2017. William M. Miller-Kirkland was convicted on first-degree murder charges. He apparently shot the victim in the arm and when the older man fell to the floor, Miller-Kirkland stood over him and shot him several more times. He is scheduled for sentencing October 25th.