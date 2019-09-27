(St. Louis , MO) -- One of two teens charged for the October 2018 death of a retired St. Louis police officer is admitting his role in the murder. Seventeen-year-old Jaylynn Garner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph Harper. Garner who was then 16 and 15-year-old Justin Matthews allegedly tried to carjack Harper in south city. That’s when Garner allegedly shot Harper. He’s scheduled to be sentence in November.
(Columbia, MO) -- Police and solid waste workers are done searching Columbia’s landfill. They were looking for evidence connected to the 2006 death of Megan Shultz. Searchers found human remains last week, but no more additional evidence. Medical examiners are trying to confirm those remains are Shultz. Wisconsin police say Keith Comfort admitted last month to killing Shultz and putting her in a Columbia dumpster in 2006. He’s in jail on a second-degree murder charge with a one-million-dollar bond.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Intelligence Committee members heard testimony behind closed doors Thursday about President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president. Blunt’s office says the committee met with Acting Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Many congressional Democrats accuse the president of pressuring Ukraine’s leader to reopen an investigation into likely presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. Trump alleges that Biden tried to interfere in a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of a gas company there that Biden’s son has ties to.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Another fine for a former Missouri legislator running for mayor of Ferguson for allegedly breaking campaign donation laws. Ex-state Representative Courtney Curtis has been fined more than 77-thousand dollars by the Missouri Ethics Commission for using campaign money on trips to the spa, concerts and other personal items. Curtis also failed to report ten other donations. The fine could be waived if Curtis pays about 77-hundred dollars and is compliant with state laws for two years. Last year, the Missouri Supreme Court blocked Curtis from running for the state Senate due to another campaign finance snag.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators is considering two hospital expansion projects totaling 100-million dollars each. One would include expanding an inpatient center at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital and University Hospital in Columbia to address room size and safety concerns. The Women’s and Children’s Hospital plan would begin in 2021 and the University Hospital’s would kick off in 2024.