(Jefferson City, MO) -- Pro-choice supporters say Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stalled on an effort to overturn new abortion regulations. Ashcroft has approved a referendum effort to gather signatures for a public vote, giving collectors two weeks before most of the regulations take effect. Ashcroft says the petition required additional investigation to make sure his office was following the law. The legislation would ban abortions around eight weeks of pregnancy. Medical emergencies are exceptions but not rape or incest.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- A southeast Missouri company is expanding – adding 130 new jobs over the next 12 months. Briggs and Stratton, a gasoline engine manufacturer is planning the 15-million dollar project at its Poplar Bluff plant, with the average salary being more than 36-thousand dollars. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports the company is closing its Kentucky plant and consolidating operations in Poplar Bluff.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 74-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries she suffered traffic crash with a police squad car last week. Rosemary Melton’s vehicle was hit as the officer was rushing to a Springfield Walmart after a call about a man armed with a rifle and body armor. The Springfield News-Leader reports Melton suffered a broken neck, crushed elbow and broken hips. Twenty-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
(Kingston, MO) -- A preliminary hearing has been scheduled next month for the Missouri man accused of tampering with the truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers. Nick and Justin Diemel disappeared last month and are presumed dead. A Caldwell County judge scheduled the September 16th hearing during a court appearance Thursday for 25-year-old Garland Nelson. Human remains were found on Nelson's farm, but they haven't been identified. Authorities say he drove the truck rented by the brothers from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found later.