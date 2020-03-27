(Washington, DC) -- President Trump has approved Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state. The approval was given Thursday. Parson had asked that FEMA’s public assistance program be used to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations and the state for emergency protective measures for those responding to the coronavirus. The White House is still reviewing Parson’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance. The governor declared a state of emergency in Missouri two weeks ago.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The residents of Life Care Center have been hospitalized and a spokesperson for the facility says the employees have been told to stay home. The St. Louis nursing home is owned by the same company which operates the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington – where 37 people have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Another Life Care Center facility in the Kansas City area is where the first fatality in the state of Kansas was reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri General Assembly still haven’t finished one big job – a state budget for next year needs to be passed. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated things. It makes state revenue less certain and meeting in large groups more dangerous. Lawmakers also have to allocate supplemental funds for the current year as the state deals with the effects of the virus. For instance, pushing the deadline for filing income tax returns from April to July pushes hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue into the next fiscal year. The Legislature’s chief budget officer says the governor will likely have to withhold approved funding in some areas.
(Claycomo, MO) -- Ford Motor Company plans to relaunch production at certain factories next month, including at the Claycomo plant near Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reports Ford’s president said in a press release that the company is working to bring some plants back online while taking additional safety measures to protect the returning workers. Ford is planning to start building vehicles on April 14 at the Claycomo factory. The plant, which makes the F-150 and Transit vans, has about 72 hundred employees.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators has voted unanimously to appoint U-M System President Mun Choi as Mizzou’s interim chancellor. In a press release, it says Choi will lead the university following Alexander Cartwright accepting the president’s job at the University of Central Florida. At this time, the board is not supporting a search for a new chancellor. The appointment is effective immediately. Choi’s salary will not change as a result of the new appointment.