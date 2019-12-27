(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Republican Party’s top priority next legislative session is to overturn a voter-approved ballot measure changing the way the state’s legislative districts are figured. G-O-P lawmakers say the effort, known as Clean Missouri, is a “Democratic power grab that voters were forced to swallow” in order to enact popular ethics reform proposals. The measure includes a lobbyist gift ban, requiring lawmakers and staff to wait two years after leaving state government to become lobbyists and opening all legislative records to the Sunshine Law. About 62 percent of Missouri voters approved the proposal.
(Joplin, MO) -- Two officers in southwest Missouri's Joplin have been cleared in the deadly August shooting of a suspect during a struggle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has finished its investigation, which found "no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers." The Highway Patrol's report says body cam footage shows the suspect resisting multiple Taster shots before lunging at an officer, who shot him multiple times. Both officers have been cleared to return to full-duty activities on the force.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The number of students graduating from Missouri’s colleges and universities has increased by about 15 percent since 2011. The state says the largest increases come from Missouri’s community and technical colleges, which graduated 26 percent more students in 2018 than in 2011. Public universities have graduated nearly 19 percent more students during the same period. Private college graduation numbers increased slightly during the same time. Since 2011, the number of Missouri’s minority students getting a certificate or degree has jumped by 38 percent.
(Mount Vernon, MO) -- A southwest Missouri dentist is giving up his dental license as part of a deal to plead guilty to Medicaid fraud. Sixty-four-year-old Thomas Alms of Mt. Vernon must repay 200-thousand to the Medicaid program for services he did not do. Alms was also indicted on charges of arson and stealing after prosecutors say he and his wife set fire to Alms’ dental office in a scheme to collect insurance money. Alms faces 10 years in prison.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt popped the question on Christmas Eve. A photo captured the moment showing him down on one knee with a ring in hand purposing to his girlfriend, Michelle. And, she said "yes."