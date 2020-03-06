(Clayton, MO) -- A businessman involved in the pay-to-play scandal with former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been sentenced to a-year-and-a-half in prison. Fifty-four-year-old John Rallo admitted paying bribes to get county business. He pleaded guilty last July to three bribery counts. Stenger is already in prison serving a four-year term and two others have entered guilty pleas to federal charges. Stenger had been investigated by the F-B-I, the I-R-S and the U-S Postal Service for more than a year before he was indicted in April 2019.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Fire Department has called in the feds to help investigate two fires in two nights on the city’s south side which are suspected to be arson. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will work with the Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson unit on the case. Firefighters were called out two nights in a row to the Willow Creek Apartment complex, Tuesday and Wednesday. No residents were hurt, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Judiciary Committee is reviewing whether to ban doctors and other healthcare workers from doing sex-change surgery and treatment to those under 18. Representative Adam Schnelting of St. Charles, says anyone who allegedly breaks the proposed law could lose their professional license. Under the bill, parents who allow their kids under 18 to have a sex change would also be reported to the state for alleged child abuse. The committee has not voted on the proposal.
(Columbia, MO) -- A 28-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempting to plot a mass attack with others he believed were acting on behalf of ISIS (EYE sis). A press release from the U-S Department of Justice says the F-B-I started working undercover after Robert Lorenzo made some alarming statements on social media. The sting uncovered that Lorenzo tried to give material support to the terrorist organization from 2016 to 2017. He was enlisted in the U-S Army for less than a year, receiving a general discharge in mid-2013.