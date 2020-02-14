(Undated) -- Tonight (Friday) will be a great evening to light up the fireplace. The Kansas City region could have wind chills around 15 below lasting into this morning. Mid-Missouri to the St. Louis area could get temps around zero. Southern and southwest Missouri could reach 10 below. And, temperatures could be in the single digits until warming up later this morning hours in southeast Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's medical marijuana director will be back to testify at the Capitol next Wednesday. Director Lyndall (LIN-dull) Fraker (FRAY-kurr) delivered a presentation to the House Special Committee on Government Oversight Thursday. There have been complaints about the scoring system, and how Missouri awards licenses. Poplar Bluff State Senator Doug Libla delivered a scathing speech this week on the Senate floor, describing the medical marijuana program as "one of the biggest boondoggles" he's seen in his life.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Spirit Airlines has announced it is adding nonstop flights between Kansas City International Airport and Orlando. The Florida-based airline says that Spirit will be adding the flights July 9th, supplementing the current one daily flight with a second flight on Thursdays and Sundays. Spirit is known for its low fares, and executives say the home of Disney World is one of the most popular destinations from Kansas City.
(Washington, DC) -- An extension of bipartisan legislation involving fentanyl has been signed into law by the president. Supporters say the legislation will decrease the number of opioid-related deaths. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley had been calling on Congress to approve the extension. Poplar Bluff is in Butler County which has seen 19 opioid-related deaths in the past two years.