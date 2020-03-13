(Springfield, MO) -- Missouri's second presumptive positive case of coronavirus is in quarantine after returning from a visit to Austria. The name of the Springfield resident in their 20s hasn’t been released. State officials say more than 70 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, resulting in the two positives. The first was a 20-year-old woman from St. Louis County who had been studying in Italy. Neighboring Kansas has reported a 70-year-old man who lived in Wyandotte County, on the Missouri border at Kansas City, died in a long-term care facility of the virus.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The presiding judge of the 16th Circuit Court in Jackson County has suspended jury trial starting Monday and lasting through March 27th. Thursday’s order means jurors won’t be brought into the courthouse for the next two weeks. High-volume dockets like landlord-tenant cases, small claims and full orders of protection have been postponed. Hearing for defendants being held in the Jackson County Detention Center will take place through video conferencing. Judge David Byrn says the steps were taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.
(Fordland, MO) -- Authorities in Webster County are looking for the shooter who wounded a man in Fordland Thursday morning. Investigators say the victim was hit once, but multiple rounds were fired into the home which is near the Fordland Elementary School. Sheriff Roye Cole says the suspect is named Jesse St. John and it is believed he has left the county. Cole says the motive for the shooting isn’t known yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The big coverings on the Missouri State Capitol building have nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. The 27-million-dollar renovation of the historic building is still underway. The project got its start two years ago and it is supposed to be complete by December. Workers are modernizing the stonework on the façade, dome and drum. When it’s finished, the project will improve the structural stability and overall appearance of the State Capitol which was constructed in 1917.