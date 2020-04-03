(Jefferson City, MO) -- The executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission says his efforts to cut spending at what he calls a “bloated” agency faced fierce resistance. David Grothaus says that’s why he is resigning effective May 1st. He accuses some members of the Missouri Highway Patrol assigned to work at the state’s 13 casinos of engaging in “guerilla warfare” while trying to stop his plans to replace them with lower-paid civilians. The casinos are sitting idle right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s costing the state of Missouri an estimated one-million-dollars-a-day in tax revenue.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 29-year-old man from Willard has pleaded guilty to charges he attacked several Greene County deputies last year. Brandon Blas will spend at least three months in prison while he is considered for probation and parole. Blas entered a guilty plea to two charges of third-degree assault on a special victim and one count of resisting arrest. The attack happened during a traffic stop last July. While deputies were trying to take Blas into custody, he reportedly put his car into gear and accelerated, knocking one of the deputies to the ground. He hit another deputy a few seconds later. He was finally taken into custody about a week later.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- To address overcrowding and social distance problems last weekend, four state parks were closed Thursday at 5:00 p-m. They will remain closed at least for the rest of the month. The temporary closures are at Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Weston Bend and Watkins Woolen Mill. St. Joe State Park will close the off-road vehicle riding area. Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer says gates to individual parking lots may close at state parks when the lot reaches capacity. She says as conditions and recommendations shift, additional changes and closures could happen.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- For the first time, U-S household members can respond online to the 2020 census. About 62 percent of Missourians have still not completed filing. The census, which takes about five minutes to complete, can also be sent in the mail, or you can confirm your household numbers over the phone. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the counting process has been extended to August 14. Census takers will soon be knocking on your door if you don't fill out the survey.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The St. Joseph City Council has set aside almost four million dollars to pay for construction of a mountain bike trail on the bluffs over the Missouri River. The trail would be built east of the river near the St. Jo Frontier Casino and the Runge Nature Center. City council member P-J Kovac says the project will have to stay within its budget, but biking trails have been gaining in popularity in recent years. He thinks extending the trails could be a boost to local tourism. The trail would cross currently undeveloped lands.