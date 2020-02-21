(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Democrats want state ethics officials to investigate whether Governor Mike Parson’s trip to the Super Bowl violated state campaign laws. A complaint filed by St. Charles County Democratic Party alleges that the Republican governor illegally coordinated with a political action committee to pay for the flight to Miami. Missouri campaign finance laws prohibit certain kinds of coordination between candidates and PACs. The complaint said Parson’s 15-thousand-dollar flight on a private plane to see the Kansas City Chiefs beat 49ers "clearly required coordination with the Uniting Missouri PAC." The chairman of the political action committee called the complaint frivolous.
(Faucett, MO) -- Authorities in northwest Missouri's Buchanan County are investigating after a woman's body was found in a duffel bag. MoDOT crews made the gruesome discovery Tuesday in a ditch near Faucett and contacted sheriff's officials. Deputies say the woman appeared to be between 40- and 50-years old. An autopsy is being done to detemine the cause of death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former Camden County sheriff's deputy will spend eight years in prison on child pornography charges. Forty-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in October. Prosecutors say an internal investigation turned up a micro-S-D card of Wilson's containing 18 images of child porn and 49 of child erotica. He had to give up his peace officer license and will spend ten years on supervised release when he gets out of prison.
(Bloomfield, MO) -- A retired Catholic priest from southeast Missouri is pleading not guilty to sexually abusing minors in Stoddard County. Seventy-six-year-old Frederick Lutz made his first court appearance Thursday and waived formal arraignment. Lutz is charged with mulitple counts of sodomy that allegedly happened in 2000 when he served at St. Joseph Parish in Advance. He remains jailed on a 125-thousand-dollar, cash-only bond.
>>Patient of MU Health Care Arrested After Stealing Ambulance
(Columbia, MO) -- A patient at an M-U Health Care facility is accused of steal an ambulance and fleeing the scene. Authorities say Sean Smith was taken to a Mizzou campus hospital by the State Highway Patrol Thursday. He was hurt after an alleged police chase ended in Cooper County. Investigators say he then walked out of the facility, hopped into a Saint James ambulance and drove off. He ditched it not far from campus and ran. He made his way to Midway Truck Stop before he was arrested.