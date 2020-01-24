(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate majority leader says he's working with state health officials and leaders in mid-Missouri's Boonville in an effort to reopen a hospital which closed last week. Pinnacle Regional Hospital is located in Majority Leader Caleb Rowden's district, and the closing impacts 160 employees. Rowden praised M-U Health Care for holding open interviews this week in Boonville for affected staff.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A resolution condemning the N-C-A-A for its sanctions against the University of Missouri has been filed by the top Democrat on the Missouri House Higher Education Committee. Kansas City State Representative Greg Razer says the university did everything right. Razer's resolution notes the N-C-A-A says Mizzou provided "exemplary cooperation" in the case. Razer is upset with the N-CA-A for upholding sanctions against Mizzou's football, baseball and softball teams, including a one-year postseason ban for the programs. The resolution urges Mizzou and the Southeastern Conference to lead in reforming the NC-A-A, "to ensure fairness and integrity."
(Cassville, MO) -- The remains of World War II soldier killed as prisoner of war in the Philippines have been identified as a man from southwest Missouri. The Defense P-O-W/M-I-A Accounting Agency says 25-year-old Army Sergeant John Phillips of Cassville was recently identified through dental and anthropological analysis. Phillips was among those captured in 1941 after the surrender of Corregidor. His remains have been accounted for and Phillips will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The defeat of a right-to-work law in 2018 seems to have given Missouri's unions a boost. Missouri's union membership grew by 46-thousand in 2019 bucking a downward national trend. The increase boosted the state's union membership to 297-thousand people, the highest number since 2004. Union members now make up 11-percent of the state's workforce, the highest percentage since 2008. Nationally, union membership fell by 170-thousand last year and is now 10-point-three percent of all workers, down from 10-and-a-half percent in 2018.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis woman will spend three years in federal prison for embezzling more than one-point-eight-million dollars from her former employer. Forty-two-year-old Nicole M. Scott used her company's payroll system to access the list of former employees and change direct deposit information to her own personal account. Prosecutors say she used the money for making payments on a mortgage loan, to purchase clothing and accessories, and to pay for living expenses. She was ordered to pay the one-point-eight million in restitution. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges last fall. Scott was the H-R director for a wine and spirits distributor.