(St. Joseph, MO) -- A Buchanan County jury has found a St. Joseph man guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend for running over her with a Jeep. The incident happened last July and a neighbor captured it on video. The verdict for Allen McCarthy Senior was handed down Wednesday. Based on the video, there was no question McCarthy hit and ran over Michole Stanford with the vehicle – only if he had done it on purpose. The defense told the court he was trying to leave the argument they were having, that he accidentally hit her, and he came back to check on her.
(Carthage, MO) -- A Jasper County jury has convicted a 62-year-old Carthage man in the shooting death of his neighbor. Ricky Marchbanks was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder. That carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole under Missouri law. Marchbanks claimed 38-year-old Jeremy Neeper was pointing a gun at him and he fired in self-defense. Investigators found no gun at the scene. Marchbanks had also left a phone message before the incident saying he was going to kill Neeper.
(Pine Lawn, MO) -- A suburban St. Louis daycare that closed last year due to controversy, has reopened under a different name and is now an unregulated site. K-T-V-I television reports the former Brighter Day Care in Pine Lawn has changed its name to New Jerusalem Cathedral Church of God in Christ. Daycares operated by churches are exempt from being monitored by the state. The station reports the same people who signed on paperwork for the previous daycare have signed state records for the new center. Last year, a security video showed a worker throwing a three-year-old against a piece of furniture, causing the girl to get seven stitches on her head. Other footage showed another employee squeezing a four-year-old girl’s arm and carrying the child by her foot.
(Fulton, MO) -- A former mid-Missouri coach has been given two years probation for sexting a student. Davonte Kyles, who used to coach middle school track at the North Callaway school district, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for sending sexually-suggestive text messages through social media. The messages were sent for months to an Auxvasse (a-VAWZ) elementary student. Kyles has been ordered to register as a sex offender.