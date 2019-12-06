(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws maintains that people with legal medical marijuana licenses are being arrested. Missouri legalized medical marijuana last year. A press release from the NORML group says many patients have had their cannabis confiscated and some have been arrested and charged with possession. The group’s executive director, Dan Viets, says the problem is confusion on the part of law enforcement in Missouri.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Amended charges of manslaughter have been filed against a 14-year-old boy in St. Joseph. The teen who was originally charged with assault hasn’t been identified due to his age. He’s accused of shooting another teenager to death November 9th. The victim was also 14 years old and he died at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after being airlifted there. No decision has been made about whether to keep the case in juvenile court. The next hearing will be in two weeks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Large crowds are expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening at the Missouri Capitol when the restored Ceres sculpture is unveiled to the public. Contractors have finished the 400-thousand dollar project for Ceres. State officials say public viewing will begin at 3:30 P-M. Ceres will remain on the Capitol's south side until Monday morning. State officials will be providing floodlights and staff to monitor Ceres during public viewing, which will give you an opportunity to see the statue in the evenings. It's all part of the Capitol's construction project to bring the building's structure back to serviceable condition and address deteriorating stonework on the Capitol facades, dome and drum, which was finished in 1917.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation aimed at authorizing the next-of-kin of a deceased person to get a death certificate in a timely fashion has been filed by a western Missouri lawmaker. Harrisonville State Representative Donna Pfautsch says the bill is personal for her, after what her son went through. His grandfather died in the middle of the night, and the doctor was out-of-town on vacation, so the family couldn't get a signed death certificate. Pfautsch says this is about compassion, noting that getting that signed death certificate allows the family the opportunity to bury the person in a timely fashion.