(Kansas City, MO) -- A December execution date has been scheduled at the federal level for a man convicted of the gruesome killing of a Kansas City teenager 21 years ago. Federal prosecutors say Wesley Ira Purkey raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl who was walking home from East High School in 1998. Jennifer Long was raped, stabbed repeatedly and Purkey used an electric chainsaw to cut her body up. Her remains were burned inside a fireplace and dumped into a septic bond 200 miles away. Attorney General William Barr directed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule Purkey's execution.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr says Versailles Representative David Wood is investigating Medicaid enrollment numbers and he is confident Wood will ensure the law is being followed. Haahr says he asked Wood more than a month ago to launch a review. He’s responding to a letter from House Minority Leader Crystal Quade who called on Haahr to start a legislative investigation to find out why 120-thousand Missourians -- including about 95-thousand children -- have allegedly been removed from Medicaid since January 2018.
(Willow Springs, MO) -- Eighteen people die each year on Missouri's deadliest highway. Broadcast reports single out U-S Highway 63, which runs from the Arkansas border to the Iowa border. Numerous hills and curves on the twisty highway can cause problems for thousands of people who visit the lakes and recreational areas in the southern part of the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has worked 11 fatal accidents on the highway so far this year.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will meet his former rival again – for a good cause. The Kansas City Star reports Blunt will join former Democratic U-S Senate opponent Jason Kander today (Friday) in Kansas City for a tour of a village of tiny homes for veterans. Blunt narrowly beat Kander in 2016 to retain his seat. Kander, an Afghanistan War veteran, leads the Veterans Community Project.