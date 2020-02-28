(Kansas City, MO) -- The F-B-I is investigating a shooting involving one of its agents at a Kansas City apartment building earlier this week. Agents were trying to take a suspect into custody when the shots were fired. Witnesses say agents were swarming over the building Wednesday in impressive numbers. People who live in the Alcazar Apartments say they are concerned about a growing crime problem. The suspect who was arrested hasn’t been named and it isn’t known if that person was wounded. The F-B-I hasn’t said what crime the person was suspected of committing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the more than 46-hundred poor people on a waiting list for a Missouri public defender because they cannot afford an attorney. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the MacArthur Justice Center filed the lawsuit in Cole County Circuit Court. The lawsuit says the average number of days criminal defendants are on a waitlist and in jail is 114 days. It asks a judge to either provide public defenders for the accused or drop their criminal cases.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's health director will testify Monday before a newly-created House committee related to the coronavirus. House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the committee, saying state Department of Health and Senior Services Director Doctor Randall Williams has briefed his office on the state's response plan to protect Missourians' health. Speaker Haahr says that the more information Missourians have, the better equipped the state will be to mitigate the virus' spread.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A southwest Missouri congressman has filed for his sixth term on Capitol Hill. U-S Representative Billy Long of Springfield says he believes his Republican Party will take control of the House this November. Long traveled to Jefferson City to file for re-election Tuesday. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, replacing former Congressman Roy Blunt. Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate that November. Long was re-elected in 2018, defeating Democrat Jamie Schoolcraft with 66 percent of the vote. The district includes Springfield, Joplin, Branson, Monett and Bolivar.