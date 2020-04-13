(Sedalia, MO) -- Sedalia police say a man is in custody after a standoff lasting nearly 10 hours Sunday. The incident started when the suspect fired shots at Sedalia police officers as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. A man and his wife were reportedly arguing in an apartment, but he refused to talk to officers. Four children were in the apartment at the time, but they weren’t injured. No names have been released. One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. The SWAT team finally forced its way in after 9:00 p-m.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri roads are much-less congested these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that could mean trouble when it comes time to pay for needed repairs. Reduced volume of traffic will result in a sharp drop in state revenue from fuel taxes and other fees, forcing delays for thousands of Missouri Department of Transportation projects. The states had already asked Congress for 50 billion dollars to pay for road and bridge projects over the next 18 months. A two-trillion-dollar federal stimulus package included billions for public transit, publicly-owned commercial airports and Amtrak passenger train service, but nothing for highways and bridges.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena, have announced they are getting a divorce. The information posted on social media Saturday comes almost two years after Greitens resigned in the midst of accusations he took a compromising picture of a woman without her consent during a 2015 affair. The Greitens asked for privacy and said they wouldn’t be making any more comments. They were married in 2011, Greitens was elected governor in 2016 and he resigned two years later after he was indicted.
(Wentzville, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three men who were killed in a crash after a police pursuit last week. Troopers say 19-year-old driver Keshaun Wade died last Monday at the crash scene in Wentzville. Passengers Antoine Wade, 21, and 22-year-old Rashad Hill, were also killed. Another passenger, Mark Miller, is being treated for serious injuries. Troopers had initiated the chase in Troy on reports of a driver going up to 130 miles-an-hour and operating the car erratically. The chase wasn’t active when the crash occurred 15 minutes away in Wentzville.
(Birch Tree, MO) -- Already-alarmed residents of Birch Tree in southern Missouri were kept on edge by another structure fire reported early Sunday morning. The fire chief in the town of 700 residents reports that is five structure fires in the last three months. The chief says the town normally averages one or two-a-year. The body of a 77-year-old woman was found inside one of the burned homes. The chief says the home was vacant because the renters had moved out just over a week ago.