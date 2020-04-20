(Stafford, MO) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of a small, homemade plane that left the pilot dead. The pilot hasn’t been identified and investigators say he was the only occupant. Deputies were called to the scene at about 4:30 p-m Sunday. Although the F-A-A was notified, that federal agency doesn’t routinely investigate the crashes of aircraft like the one which went down this weekend.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Facebook group which calls itself “Reopen Missouri” says it will protest the state’s stay-at-home order Tuesday during the noon hour. The group is encouraging people to take part in its rally at the Missouri State Capitol to practice social distancing. It says people over the age of 70 or those with underlying health conditions should stay at home. In one posting on Facebook, the group has nearly 300 people saying they will be there and another 12 hundred indicating interest in the rally.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missing Person Support Center says it has raised more than 17 thousand dollars for a new search for a missing Boone County wife. Mengqi Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges. Investigators think Elledge strangled or suffocated the victim, then dumped her body in a river. He is set to go on trial in June. Most of the money raised will go toward building a temporary levee on the Lamine River to make it safe for divers to retrieve the missing woman’s body.
(Raytown, MO) -- Raytown police say one of the department’s off-duty officers shot a Kansas City man to death inside a Walmart store Saturday night. Witnesses say 37-year-old Willie Hampton walked inside the big-box retail location shortly before 8:00 p-m at pointed a handgun at people in the checkout area. The uniformed officer was working security for the store and shot Hampton to end the threat. Less than two years ago at the same Walmart, an off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter to death.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police are holding a man after shots were fired during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Donald Hammers was taken into custody on charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrested. Hammers had to be taken to a hospital for treatment after a police dog was used to subdue him.