(Jefferson City, MO) -- Time is growing short because the constitutional deadline for the Missouri Legislature to pass a budget plan is May 8th. Lawmakers need to find places to cut the spending significantly when they return to the Capitol today (Monday). Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman says about 700 million dollars needs to be removed from the governor’s original 30-billion-dollar proposal. Governor Mike Parson says he has delivered his recommendations to lawmakers as they get to work.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A 35-year-old Jefferson City man has died of the injuries he suffered in a Sunday morning house fire. Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 4:15 a-m. Steven Davis was taken to a local hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. Fire investigators say the origin point was located in the laundry room of the burned house.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a five-thousand-dollar reward as it tries to determine to started a suspicious fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 5:00 a-m last Friday. Authorities say 12-to-15 people who were inside the building were able to evacuate safely. The Islamic Center is considered to be a total loss and reportedly will take one million dollars to rebuild. The F-B-I reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist.
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is part of a bipartisan group seeking federal aid for local media who cover the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missouri Republican has signed a letter to the Office of Management and Budget requesting the financial relief for local radio and televisions stations, and newspapers, during the outbreak. The group says local reporting and information is critical at this time. Seventy-three other senators signed the letter which urges federal agencies to buy advertising to help increase local revenues. Iowa Republican Joni Ernst also wants local media to qualify for the small business Paycheck Protection Program.
(Reeds, MO) -- The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old stabbing suspect is in custody after an incident Saturday night. Deputies were called to the scene in Reeds – a small town east of Joplin – at about 10:45 p-m. They found a man and a woman, both 54 years old, suffering from serious injuries. The victims were taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive. Their names haven’t been released. The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin.