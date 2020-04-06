(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 10 deaths of COVID-19 in less than 24 hours as of Sunday afternoon. State officials say testing has turned up two-thousand-367 confirmed coronavirus cases. The 76 new confirmed cases reported Sunday actually represented one of the smallest one-day increases over the last week. The D-H-S-S reports more than 27 thousand people have been tested so far. A statewide stay-at-home order went into effect earlier this morning (Monday) in Missouri. It will be in effect until at least April 24th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state is asking anyone in the medical field, active or retired, to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team in its fight against COVID-19. Several state agencies say they are looking for doctors, medical students, nurses and others not currently a part of the medical workforce to step up. The team will be doing its work at mobile medical sites, as well as hospitals, clinics and other facilities.
(Branson, MO) -- Authorities in Branson say a 37-year-old shooting victim is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody. No names have been released. Brandon police officers were dispatched to the scene Saturday at about 2:00 p-m. They say they found the victim and he was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old shooting suspect was arrested. Investigators say they think the two know each other.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police have identified the 35-year-old shooting victim who was killed shortly after 1:00 a-m Sunday. A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers about seeing two suspects shoot Monrico Roseberry inside an apartment, then leave the scene. Police haven’t said what might have led to the shooting and they haven’t identified the suspects they are searching for.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Jason Smith says he’s not sure if the 12-hundred-dollar stimulus checks arriving in about two weeks will be the only coronavirus-related payment coming. The Missouri Republican says he wouldn’t have seen the current situation coming if he had been asked four weeks ago. For most Missourians, the money will be a direct deposit into their checking account which is linked to a tax return. Others will receive a paper check.